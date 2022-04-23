A tree now sits in the front lawn of Ponderosa Elementary School in remembrance of Cpl. Jacob Moore.
Students gathered outside around the flag pole with the Moore family for a ceremony in honor of the Marine who died during a training accident in Norway this March.
A Crabapple tree will bloom in deep red and purple. The tree was chosen by the teachers because of the bright colors, said Principal Brian Eerenburg. The tree will grow to be around 15 feet wide, and 20 to 30 feet tall, said Eerenburg.
“We had some staff members who wanted to honor the memory of Jacob,” said Eerenburg. “He was a student here and his mom worked here for about 19 years.”
The school typically has the students out for a flag-raising ceremony each year. Eerenburg himself served in the military and other staff members as well. They have a yearly tradition to share patriotism and service with students.
This year, they added a tree planting and flag-raising ceremony in honor of Moore. Moore’s family was invited as guests of honor.
“We just appreciate everybody that came today to honor Jacob so he’s never forgotten,” said Michelle Moore, Cpl. Moore’s mother. “And to honor all those men and women out there, that’s still serving.”
Michelle Moore stood with her husband, Michael Moore, Jacob’s father, and other family members as Navy JROTC cadets from Boyd County High School conducted a flag changing and folding ceremony.
The Moore family watched on as the fourth-grade class sang “America the Beautiful.”
Grace Leach, Jade Brewer, Maddison Dixon and Lauren Hughes lowered the American flag that had been on the flag pole, folded it and raised a new, larger flag. While the cadets carefully folded the worn flag, cadet Cole Sexton read the meaning of the 13 folds.
Michelle Moore found this moment especially beautiful as the reading describes the folds that honor mothers and fathers.
“The eighth fold is a tribute to the one who entered the valley of the shadow of death, that we might see the light of day, and to honor out mother, for whom it flies on Mother’s Day,” Sexton read. “The ninth fold is an honor to womanhood, for it is through their faith, love, loyalty and devotion that the character of men and women who have made this country great have been molded. The 10th fold is a tribute to father, for he, too, has given his sons and daughters for the defense of our country since he or she was first-born.”
The newer, brighter, larger flag was ceremonially raised. Eerenburg said they went with a much larger flag to show their gratitude to Moore and allow for the flag to be seen from farther away.
Tatum Rooker, a Boyd County High School student, stepped up to the mic and sang the National Anthem. Behind her, Sexton stood with the tips of his fingers to his brow line saluting the newly raised flag. His fellow cadets stood just the same in a line behind him.
USMC First Sergeant Dan Meek, the NJROTC Instructor at BCHS, stood tall and looked on as his students respectfully conducted the ceremony in honor of Moore, a 2016 graduate of BCHS.
Eerenburg spoke with the students about roots, and how everyone will grow, but roots are important to stay grounded. The principal said they work to teach the students that service of all kinds is important.
He knows many students will come back to the school in years to come and see the tree. They will recall the day they planted the tree, and that they did so in honor of Cpl. Jacob Moore.
(606) 326-2654 |