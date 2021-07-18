RUSSELL The Tri-State Narcotics Task Force was at it again over the weekend, bringing five suspects into custody on various warrants, including drug distribution.
This is the second round of weekend busts, which have so far netted a quarter-pound of meth, smaller gram amounts of heroin, fentanyl and weed, $8,600 in cash, a vehicle and drug paraphernalia, according to DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jack Sparks.
So far, eight people have been caught up in the dragnet, Sparks said.
Spanning Boyd and Greenup counties, drug officers assigned with the detail seized a mess of meth baggies, scales and cash, according to a release issued early Sunday morning.
Targeting Winchester Avenue in Ashland and Russell Road in Russell, officers managed to locate and arrest the four suspects on a slew of charges, ranging from probation violations to drug-dealing, according to the release.
The operation began Saturday evening, stretching just before dawn on Sunday morning.
Two men, Kelly M. Worthington, 43, of Wurtland, and Tracy M. Patrick, 42, of Ashland, were found at the Best Western in Russell slinging dime bags of meth (roughly a gram) out of their room to a number of customers, according to Sparks.
Worthington and Patrick were charged with first-offense meth dealing greater than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violations. In addition, Patrick was charged with identity theft, according to the release.
In addition, Heidi Lynn Matney, 34, of Ironton, was hemmed up in the operation on a bench warrant in Boyd County and driving on a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on U.S. 23.
Emory J. Markel, Jr., 41, of Chesapeake, was riding in the passenger’s seat with Matney, according to the news release. He also had two bench warrants in Boyd County.
Charles W. Brown, of Ironton, was also hemmed up on a DUI on Winchester Avenue in Ashland, the release stated.
Last weekend, among 41-year-old Riccardo Rothwell, of Ashland, was among those wrapped up in the effort. According to court records, he had a quarter-ounce of meth inside his car and three more to boot stuffed inside a hollowed out fire extinguisher.
The TNT consists of detectives from the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the Russell Police Department, the Raceland Police Department and agents from the DEA.
Sparks, who oversees the task force in his capacity as head of the West Virginia DEA (which covers also covers Boyd, Greenup and Carter counties in Kentucky), said the officers work tirelessly to “make difference in our community.”
“I’m very proud of these guys,” Sparks said. “I’ve watched them lay out all hours of the day and night, weekdays and weekends with no complaints.”
