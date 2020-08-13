The Greenup County Health Department reported five additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Three males, ages 83, 62 and 51, and two females, ages 82 and 39, are each in home isolation. None of the five are travel-related.
The number of total confirmed cases in Greenup County stands at 139 — 81 have recovered.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced one new positive case of the novel coronavirus. A 66-year-old female is in home isolation. In all, there have been 197 positive cases in Boyd County — 173 have reached recovery.
Carter County’s health department reported zero additional cases on Thursday. The county’s tally stands at 108.