The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing the county’s tally to 55 in all.
Four of the five are associated with travel, according to the health department.
A 5-year-old female is the youngest Boyd County resident to date to have been diagnosed with COVID-19. She is in home isolation.
A 31-year-old male, 55-year-old male and 53-year-old male are in home isolation with travel-associated cases.
A 63-year-old female is also self-isolating at home, but her case is not associated with travel.
Thirty-seven people have recovered from the coronavirus in Boyd County.
Greenup County’s total is at 20 now after an additional case reported on Monday. A 25-year-old male is in home isolation.
Elliott County Fiscal Court reported it received notice from the Gateway Health District that the county has its third positive case.
Carter County hasn’t issued a report since Friday. The county’s count remains at 22, five of whom are in isolation.