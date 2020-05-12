The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department has reported five additional cases of COVID-19 over the last two days.
Four patients — two 65-year-old males, a 74-year-old male and a 29-year-old female — received positive results on Monday. All four are in home isolation. A 61-year-old female is in home isolation after becoming Boyd County’s 37th patient to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Twenty-three Boyd County residents have recovered.
In all, there have been 2,373 tests performed, including 1,071 at the FIVCO Kroger Drive-Thru.
Greenup County’s health department has reported 13 positive tests in 1,083 conducted. Eleven Greenup County patients have recovered.
Carter County reported zero new cases. There have been six total positive cases in the county out of 652 tests.
Elliott County remains the lone northeastern Kentucky county without a reported positive case. It is one of seven case-free counties.