While nearly 700 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky on Tuesday, there were just five announced in Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department has reported 124 total in Boyd County. Carter County’s tally is up to 72. Greenup County’s stands at 62.
In Greenup County, a 78-year-old male is in hospital isolation. A 23-year-old female is in home isolation. There are 26 active cases in Greenup County.
In Boyd County, a 42-year-old female is in home isolation. Eighty-two patients have recovered in Boyd County, and there have been three deaths. There are 39 active cases in the county.
There were two reported in Carter County on Tuesday. Ages and genders were not released.