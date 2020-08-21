Covid

The Greenup County Health Department announced five additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Three females, ages 20, 21 and 31, and two males, ages 48 and 57, are each in home isolation. At least four of them are not travel-related, according to the health department. There was no such information attached to one case.

Of 7,439 total tests conducted on Greenup County residents, 165 have yielded positive results. A total of 131 have recovered. There are 32 active cases and there have been two deaths.

The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus. Three females, including a 9-month-old, are each in home isolation. The other two are 57 and 25 years old, respectively. Also, a 57-year-old female is in hospital isolation.

One case associated with Boyd County on Thursday was actually a Lawrence County resident. The case was transferred and removed from the Boyd County cumulative numbers.

Boyd County’s tally stands at 216 — 185 have recovered. There have been four deaths involving Boyd County residents.

The Carter County Health Department reported no new cases for the second straight day on Friday.

