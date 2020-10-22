The Greenup County Health Department announced five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Three males, ages 42, 48 and 54, and two females, ages 23 and 46, tested positive. One patient was reported in error on Tuesday — a 49-year-old male — as the person is not in Greenup County. The number was removed from the total, which now stands at 595, 108 of which are active cases.
The health department reported that if you attended the South Shore Church of God (on Cecil Robbins Ave.) within the past two weeks, you may be a contact and should monitor for COVID-related symptoms. Testing is recommended for those in attendance.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department did not issue a report on Thursday. Based on past practices, that is typically an indicator of zero cases in the county.
Carter County’s health department announced two new cases late Wednesday. The county’s total stands at 315, 270 of whom have recovered.