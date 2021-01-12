The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and it reported three additional COVID-positive deaths.
A 75-year-old male, a 78-year-old female and a 91-year-old female have died after having tested positive, bringing the COVID-positive death count to 49 in Boyd County.
The most recent cases involve 18 females, ranging from ages 8 to 76, and 14 males, ages 7 to 58.
There have been 3,682 coronavirus cases in Boyd County, including 2,059 recoveries.
Greenup County’s heatlh department listed 29 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the county’s count to 2,763. A 69-year-old male and a 74-year-old male have died after having tested positive, according to the health department. There have been 28 COVID-positive deaths in Greenup County. A total of 2,057 Greenup County residents have recovered from COVID-19.
The Carter County Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday night, pushing the tally to 1,548.