FLATWOODS With about five months under his belt, Mayor Buford Hurley of Flatwoods said he's excited for the changes coming to the city.
While Flatwoods has seen the effects of the decline of industry, Hurley said its role as a bedroom community meant the exodus of steel hasn't quite hit it like other cities that relied on AK/Armco for its tax base.
He said the aim is to continue growing towards the Industrial Parkway via Ky. 207.
The proposed straightening and widening of that road is going to be a "game changer," according to Hurley.
"It's going to be shorter and straighter, which means we'll have more commerce coming through here and people will be able to get to Flatwoods easier from the industrial parkway," he said. "That's the direction we're growing and we need the infrastructure to support it."
With several new businesses slated to open over the summer, the expansion of the French Oaks Golf Course and new home builds slated to get underway, Hurley said he's optimistic of the future of the city.
"As a city, in order to grow, we need brick and mortar buildings," he said. "That growth expands the tax base and improves the city."
Part of helping entice those businesses is updating the Mayor's office to make it more professional and technologically updated.
"If we're bringing companies in here, we want them to see that we're ready to move forward as a city," he said.
One big change coming down the pike is the possibility of the town going wet -- Hurley said there's a petition floating around to get the option on the ballot for the election.
"We've had businesses that said they would be interested in starting some things around here if it went wet," he said. "I think a lot of people don't realize this, but all the money ABC administration gets helps fund the police force, so that takes a little bit off our general budget."
Major projects currently being tackled include the replacement of some of the city's oldest sewer lines on Federal Way and the Powell Lane sidewalk project. The former is being paid with American Rescue Plan Act monies, while the latter is 80% funded by the state.
Hurley said his role as E-911 director in Greenup County has helped him transition into the Mayor's seat.
"When you're a councilman, you're just the councilman for that one night," he said. "The mayor is the CEO of the city, they handle the day-to-day. Over at E-911, they have the same amount of employees and I've worked within a budget for years. So I think that's helped me a lot here."
