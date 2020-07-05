The Greenup County Health Department announced an additional case of COVID-19 on Independence Day, pushing the county’s case tally to 36.
A 45-year-old female is in home isolation.
Twenty Greenup Countians have recovered from the novel coronavirus. There are 16 active cases in the county. It announced four cases on Friday — two 18-year-olds (male and female) and two 57-year-olds (male and female) are the patients.
Boyd County has reported a total of 73 cases. Carter County has had at least 26 cases.