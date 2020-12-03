The Greenup County Health Department reported five COVID-positive deaths and 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
A 58-year-old male, 72-year-old female, 74-year-old male, 77-year-old female and 87-year-old male died after having tested positive for the coronavirus. There have been 19 COVID-positive deaths involving Greenup County residents.
The health department also reported 24 new cases. Thirteen females, from ages 25-69, and 11 males, ranging from ages 2-72, have tested positive, bringing the county’s count to 1,605. There are 806 active cases in the county.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 54 additional cases on Thursday. It also listed one new death — a 52-year-old male has died after having tested positive. That brings the total of COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents to 29.
Of the 54 new cases, 21 are connected to the Ashland Federal Correction Institute.
The youngest new patient on Thursday’s report is a 2-month-old male, who is in home isolation. A 39-year-old male is in hospital isolation.
The remaining 31 cases involve 18 females and 13 males, from ages 9-91.
The Carter County Health Department announced 10 new positive cases late Wednesday. The county’s total is 836, including 636 recoveries, 182 home isolations, 11 hospitalized residents and seven COVID-positive deaths.