ASHLAND A federal grand jury last week rolled five task force cases into one indictment, according to court records.
Jesse R. Baise, Paul E. Hart, Keith Chaffins, Joshua Gamble and Steven Lindsey were all collared over the course of the year through investigations by the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force. With the exception of Lindsey and Chaffins, all have been previously indicted by a federal grand jury.
For the men, things went from bad to worse Nov. 5 when a federal grand jury issued a 15-count superseding indictment in Baise's case, wrapping all the suspects up into a meth distribution with a sprinkle of gun charges, to boot.
The indictment states all five men were involved in a conspiracy to sling meth in Boyd and Greenup counties between the summer of 2019 to the summer of 2020.
The superseding indictment was issued in Baise's case, court records show. On Monday, federal prosecutors closed the books in Gamble's and Hart's cases — in Gamble's case, a gun charge, and in Hart's case, a gun and drug charge — because the new indictment was a duplicate.
If convicted on the conspiracy charge, Baise and Hart could face up to life in prison, Chaffin could face up to 20 years and Gamble and Lindsey could face up to 40 years. They are each facing multiple conspiracy charges.
The NEKY Drug Task Force Commander couldn't comment on the present indictment, except to say the officers are “working on furthering our investigation with the USAO-Eastern District of Kentucky.”
“We will hopefully gain more indictments and more arrests in the coming months,” the commander wrote in a statement. “Because we are more covert rather than overt; this is one of several of large-scale drug-trafficking organization cases we have active and people may not hear about them that often.”
Here’s a timeline of the various investigations:
• January 2020: Officers raided Baise's home in the 1100 block of Bath Avenue in Ashland after an Ashland patrolman found him allegedly sitting in a car with a large amount of meth. He'd been under scrutiny by the by the DEA, the ATF and the task force.
In a separate incident, Hart was nailed by the task force and Kentucky State Police with a pound of meth at a gas station in Greenup County, according to news releases at the time.
• July 2020: Chaffins is taken into custody following a buy-bust by the task force and Flatwoods Police in the 1000 block of Winchester Avenue in Ashland, according to court records. He was initially charged in state court.
Lindsey is nabbed by the task force, Cabell County authorities and the feds at a hotel in Barboursville, a news release stated. Police said he had a good smidgen of meth, heroin and a gun at the time of his arrest.
• August 2020: The task force and Greenup County authorities raid a home in Wurtland, where they find a half-pound of meth, several ounces of weed, scales, several thousand in cash and guns, according to police.
