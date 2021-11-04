ASHLAND The demolition of the GB Johnson Building project cleared a significant hurdle Thursday afternoon with the opening of five bid packets from various firms nationwide for the job.
The GB Johnson Building, commonly known as the Ashland Oil Building, at 1401 Winchester Ave. is slated to be the site of the future Ashland convention center.
The city acquired the former bastion of prosperity and progress in the city after the then Louisa Community Bank donated it in 2017.
On Thursday, deputy city attorney Andrew Wheeler opened the bid packets, with prices ranging from $2.42 million to $3.15 million. All of the bidding contractors were from out of town.
City Engineer Steve Cole said because it is such a large project the city staff will have to carefully vet each bid and check references and past project resumes to make sure “the city finds a good partner in this project.”
Overall, Cole said he felt the bids came in at a fair price considering the size of the project. One source of the cost is the abatement required for asbestos inside the building.
Cole said the bids should be throughly analyzed and a recommendation should be made to the city commission in time for its Nov. 18 regular meeting.
Here’s where the bids came in from low to high:
• Walker Company of Kentucky in Mount Sterling: $2.42 million base bid.
• O'Rourke Wrecking Company in Cincinnati: $2.434 million
• Safeco of Dilliner, Pennsylvania: $2.8 million
• Green Demolition Contractors Inc, of St. Louis: $2.928 million
• Renascent Inc, of Indianapolis: $3.15 million.
