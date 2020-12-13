Five people were booked at Carter County Detention Center early Saturday morning following what police is calling the murder of a 25-year-old man in Grayson.
Jacob Ruth, 42, Joseph Ratcliff, 29, Roger Ratcliff, 70, William Smith 43, and Brenda Clevenger, 61, were arrested in connection to the death of John Waggoner.
According to Grayson Police, officers responded to a complaint on South View Court around 10 p.m. Friday to investigate an incident that resulted in Waggoner’s death. South View Court is just south of Main Street off of Route 1047/Hord Street.
By 5:05 a.m., according to jail records, the bookings began. In chronological order, Ruth (5:05 a.m.), the younger Ratcliff (5:55 a.m.), Roger Ratcliff (7:55 a.m.) and Smith (7:55 a.m.) were booked and charged with murder. Smith is of Morehead. It is unclear whether the Ratcliffs are related at this time.
Clevenger, is being charged with complicity to commit murder, according to police.
Calls to Grayson Police regarding any other details had not been returned as of Sunday afternoon.
Grayson Police announced on its Facebook page that the investigation is ongoing.
According to social media pages and posts, Waggoner went to East Carter High School, lived in Grayson and was a father.
