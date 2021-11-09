ASHLAND Two Economic Development Planners from the FIVCO Area Development District on Monday shared with Ashland Rotary about the district’s recent work.
Myrna Hill, a recent graduate from the University of Kentucky, and Ashland Blazer High School, shared about some of the grants she and her co-workers have written and helped local agencies obtain.
Hill shared that, since December 2020, they have applied for grants totaling over $30 million, with more than 100 grant applications submitted. While not all resulted in funding, it’s an accomplishment nonetheless.
Hill said 90% of the job is grant writing and working on projects to help the five counties. The rest of the time is spent in the community doing outreach and speaking, as she and Doug Pinkerton did Monday.
Hill explained when she first left for college, her intention was to move away from the area, but having come back after graduating college in pandemic times, she has learned to appreciate what eastern Kentucky has to offer and the knowledge she has gained working in the area.
She listed a number of grants that the area has applied for and received through FIVCO. Those include grants that supply equipment for Kings Daughter Medical Center and for Rattlesnake Ridge Water District.
The team helped Ashland apply for 15 to 20 grants for generators for the city’s critical services, in the event of another ice storm like last February or similar outage, Hill explained.
Hill shared that a financial impact study has been conducted on Unity Aluminum should the company break ground. There are studies on the financial and personal impact of COVID in the area.
Hill is compiling information for a report that details the strengths and weaknesses in each of the five counties and the region as a whole. She shared that this is used in many ways, but is given to incoming or interested businesses to allow them to understand where the needs are and how that business may be able to fill a gap.
Hill shared about the involvement in FIVCO for a grant to help the Flatwoods pool and for the farmers markets in the area, including the incoming market at Camp Landing.
Pinkerton shared that FIVCO helps get funding for local governments. In his role as Transportation and Economic Planner, he is responsible for getting the transportation needs of the area, such as paving and sidewalk repairs, to the governor’s office.
Pinkerton said the area is growing more than others in the state in some ways and that “there are a lot of great things happening in Ashland.”
Pinkerton explained FIVCO’s Aging and Human Services, which includes home care and elderly care.
“We value our elderly,” said Pinkerton.
Pinkerton said Kentucky has one of the best transportation systems in the United States and said that great transportation is the key to “getting kids to stay” in the area and getting others to come to the state and region.
He shared that a transportation system should be safe, effective and economically responsible. It also must meet the needs of the “diverse and growing population” in the state and accommodate businesses, so they can operate in the state and function well.
Pinkerton told the Rotary members that a plan is being implemented so that by 2045, there will be “an all perfect transportation system.”