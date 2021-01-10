A day after rescue crews located the body of a Catlettsburg man amid rubble of an early-December power plant collapse, the company in charge of the demolition released a statement indicating his body was recovered and removed.
Jamie Fitzgerald, 47, was one of two unaccounted-for workers following a tragedy at the Killen Generating Site in Adams County, Ohio, on Dec. 9. The body of Greenup County native Doug Gray was found and recovered three days later.
Rescue crews did not find Fitzgerald’s body until Friday, nearly a month after the accident.
Said The Adamo Group in a statement released Saturday: “It was with tremendous sorrow that we have informed the loved ones and immediate family of Jamie Fitzgerald that he has been recovered and removed … This is a difficult time and we continue to express our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers to Jamie’s fiancee, children, family and friends.”
The Adamo Group said crews worked diligently and as safely as possible “to expedite an extremely complex recovery in a sensitive manner. We wish to thank our employees, the first responders, emergency personnel and law enforcement officers who assisted in the recovery effort, including the Adams County Sheriff's Office, the Manchester Fire Department, The Ohio State Patrol and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources; officials from The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for their guidance and support; and the engineering firm of Thornton Tomasetti for their expertise and assistance.”
Members of the community quickly came together in December to hold charity and prayer events for the families of Fitzgerald, Gray and Travis Miller, a Grayson man who survived but suffered serious injuries in the collapse.
Stated Adamo: “We also want to thank and recognize the amazing and caring people of this community, who provided support, food, comfort, prayers, blankets, personal care items, shelter and more to Jamie's loved ones throughout this ordeal. Their selfless devotion was truly inspiring.”
(606) 326-2664 |