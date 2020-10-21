ASHLAND Megan Adams isn’t surprised by the caring and generosity of the community; she came face to face with it when her 5-year-old, Heidi, was diagnosed with pineoblastoma in August 2017, when she was 2 years old.
“It’s a very rare form of cancer,” Mrs. Adams said. St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital data shows fewer than 1% of all primary brain tumors are pineoblastomas.The cancer is in the cells of the brain’s pineal gland at the center of the brain.
She was treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus and now is taking maintenance chemotherapy in the area.
“She’s doing well,” her mother said. “So far, so good. We are halfway through maintenance chemo. In a couple of weeks, she will take another MRI to look for changes.”
The daughter of Boyd and Megan Adams of Proctorville is hard to resist.
“She is the sweetest little thing ever,” her mother said. “She can be very fiesty, which is good for her treatment. She is independent and wants to do things by herself. She’s very kind and loves people. She never met a stranger.”
She has also never met Francesca Karle, but she will Saturday when Karle, a physician’s assistant at St. Mary’s Medical Center’s emergency room, will lead a fundraising dance class at Crossfit Countdown in Ashland.
“When I saw a little girl had cancer and her family needed help, I just decided to do it,” Karle of Ashland said.
Karle knows what fighting cancer is like: She is a breast cancer survivor who just finished her own treatments this year.
“My friend had an event for Heidi last weekend, but had to work and couldn’t make it,” Karle said. “I said, ‘Just let me have a fundraiser this weekend and I can meet her there.’”
Karle teaches a weekly dance class for exercise at Crossfit anyway, but donations from it this week will go toward expenses created by Heidi’s treatment.
“I have empathy becaused of cancer, but kids don’t deserve to get cancer. Period. It doesn’t make any sense to me that kids have to deal with all that stuff,” Karle said.
She also feels for Heidi’s parents.
“I was 33 and I hated my parents had to watch me go throught that,” she continued. “I hate to see it and just wanted to be able to help them, definitely as a cancer survivor but also as a mother. That’s where it hits hard.”
Mrs. Adams said her family appreciates all the help it can get, but said she’s not surprised when strangers get involved.
“It’s not that uncommon for people I don’t know to message me and ask how they can help,” she said. “We appreciate anything, but we just tell people to do whatever they feel in their hearts they need to do.”
The fundraiser “Let Me Take You Dancing” will be at noon Saturday at Crossfit Countdown in Ashland. Admission to the dance class is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit Heidi Adams, a 5-year-old pineoblastoma patient. Donations also may be made via PayPal at paypal.me/HopeForHeidi.