CATLETTSBURG Less than 18 months after purchasing the Sears building to make way for a convention center, the Boyd County Fiscal Court voted Tuesday to tentatively accept a $5 million offer on the building from Revolutionary Racing.
The 3-to-1 vote is not the end of the story — the deal won’t be finalized until March, according to Boyd County Judge Executive Eric Chaney.
Prior to casting his yea vote, Chaney said a convention center will happen in Boyd County, just not at the location. He said the bond the county took out in 2021 to facilitate the purchase of the KYOVA Mall in conjunction with Camp Landing would still need to be used toward a convention center.
“Don’t write off a convention center in Boyd County,” he said.
Commissioner Randy Stapleton said he supported the move because he didn’t think the county should be in the gambling or the real estate business. Commissioner Keith Watts said he was always for selling it to Revolutionary Racing because it would get the property back on the tax rolls and let the county off the hook for repairs and upkeep.
The lone dissenting vote, Commissioner Larry Brown, said the plan that was communicated to him when the lease was signed in May was that Revolutionary Racing would run its gaming operations for five years in the Sears building, then move the machines up the hill to where the race track will be located.
“My vision for the Sears building has always been a convention center,” Brown said. “They (Revolutionary Racing) indicated that if they didn’t buy the building, they’d move to the race track. It’s with these facts in mind I will vote.”
Following the meeting, Brown said he also voted against the move because he believed the public needed time to give its input.
“I think a deal like that needs public input,” Brown said. “We shouldn’t just go into executive session and come out and do that without giving the public an opportunity to give input.”
Steven Patterson, a spokesman for Revolutionary Racing, offered the following statement when asked for comment:
“We are committed to putting down roots in Boyd County and know what this $55 million investment will mean to the community,” Patterson wrote. “We appreciate the support shown by Judge Chaney and the commissioners throughout this process and look forward to working with them for many years to come.”
Jason Camp, owner of Camp Landing, will have 90 days to counter-offer on the bid — if he does assert his right to buy back the building, Chaney said Revolutionary Racing would have the option to raise its offer.
Back in the spring, when Revolutionary Racing was going through the process of leasing out the Sears building to use for historical horse racing machines, Camp was very vocal against having the facility abutting family-friendly Malibu Jack’s.
In a May 26 article, Camp said this about Revolutionary Racing:
“I don’t think they’re (Revolutionary Racing) good for this project or this community, and we’re being made out to be bad people.”
On Tuesday, the owner of Camp Landing struck a more conciliatory tone when reached by phone.
“We’ve got a 90-day period for first refusal, so we’ll take a look at it when the notice comes across my desk,” Camp said. “We’re anxious to hear what plans Revolutionary Racing has for the community and how we can make this work together.”