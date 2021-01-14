The Greenup County Fiscal Court met for a work session on Friday, and met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
In addition to the standard business, the court discussed the ultimate dispensation of the property near the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital known as the Pavilion. The property and building had previously been made surplus, allowing the court to determine what could be done with it, whether selling or renting the property, and during the work session it was determined that the best course of action was to put the property up for sale.
The Fiscal Court voted to put the property up for sale through a sealed bid. The sale and any requirements or restriction will be listed through a legal notice in the newspaper. County Attorney Mike Wilson noted that the purchase of the property would include an allotted pay period, but that this could be amended by the court if necessary.
Local residents Lori Perry and Charles Witt were present during the Friday work session to voice complaints about the Greenup County Wildlife Club. The complaints regarded the hours of operation, specifically the hours during which club members utilized the gun ranges.
Perry said her property has been in her family for generations, dating back to the time of the Civil War. Her property and the property of Mr. Witt, she said, were both connected to the property where the Greenup County Wildlife Club is located.
“Years ago, around 2004, we were approached by the Greenup County Wildlife to see if we would be interested in having a wildlife preserve,” Perry said. “We thought that would be fine. They said they would set some turkeys loose, but there wouldn't be any hunting or things like that. But over the years this has evolved to a shooting range.”
According to both Perry and Witt, the hours on the club's website states that the hours for shooting are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., basically the same as hunting hours. The complaint is that those hours are not being adhered to, and that shooting continues until late at night. Both also voiced concerns that stray bullets are entering their property, causing a potential safety hazard and not allowing them to take advantage of portions of their property for these reasons.
Charles Witt said the problem began as soon as the club was awarded the permit 16 years prior. The restriction of not being able to shoot on Sundays before noon and and stopping at 6 p.m. resulted in the club choosing that day as a skeet-shooting day, effectively forcing him and his family back into their homes to escape the sound of gunfire. Witt also said that the nearness of the gun range to the road effectively elimated any horse traffic in the area.
There were no representatives of the Greenup County Wildlife Club present at either the work session or the regular meeting to refute any of the claims voiced by Perry and Witt. Councilman Earnie Duty II said during the regular meeting that he had visited the club after the complaints were made, and that representatives assure him that they were not violating any of the conditions of their permits. There was no mention of pursuing the matter further at this time.
A motion was made to change the name of Turntable Road to Coal Branch Road. The road name had been changed based on assurance that the change was acceptable to all affected parties, but it was later determined that the person providing the information had not spoken to other affected parties as he had indicated. The motion carried and the change was voted upon with unanimous assent.
Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter announced that the first ABC Liquor License had been issued to Riverbend Golf Club. The license is dependent upon final state approval.