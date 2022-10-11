CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court paved the way Tuesday for clean energy options.
The fiscal approved on first reading an ordinance that would allow Property Assessed Clean Energy financing for commercial properties.
The voluntarily program would allow businesses to get the upfront capital to do green energy improvements to their properties, then pay it back as an additional cost to the property tax bill.
Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said the program is entirely voluntary and will be run by a third-party entity. He said the program comes at no cost to the county.
“We’re just a conduit, correct?” Commissioner Larry Brown asked.
“Yes,” Chaney said.
Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting also saw the second installment for ARPA funds for hazard pay for first-responders, which would amount to $1,200 for each employee — volunteer fire houses would receive $25,000 a piece.
Here are some other highlights from Tuesday’s meeting:
• Suzanne Griffith asked the fiscal court to look into applying for funds from the opioid settlement. Commissioner Keith Watts said that was under discussion. She also asked for the court to keep its figurative eye on a pilot program that would create more diversion opportunities for drug offenders.
• Watts said the county would start enforcing ordinances that require any utility work performed on a county road or sidewalk to restore it to its original condition. He said most of the trouble appears to be in Westwood.
• Commissioner Randy Stapleton’s cell phone rang in the meeting. His ringtone is James Brown’s “I Got You.”
• In a departure from his customary “present,” Brown replied, “here,” during the roll call.