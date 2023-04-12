CATLETTSBURG The former Boyd County Economic Development director credited with facilitating the Camp Landing deal in 2021 will be working for the county as a consultant, the fiscal court voted Tuesday.
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said the county asked for requests for proposals to hire an economic development consultant to work with current director Hunter Boyd, in addition to the already retained consultant Retail Strategies.
Chaney said two bids came back. The judge said he thought there would've been more. When asked why the court didn't keep the application open longer, Chaney said they "needed to move now."
"It's the God's honest truth, we need to keep the pedal to the floor," Chaney said. "I can't wait another month."
One came from Cornerstone Strategies, a state house lobbying firm that pivoted to economic development last year and states it has helped bring in $1 billion in economic development to Kentucky.
The other came from Fixum Strategic Solutions, which is Morrison's consulting firm, which was also the lower of the bids by $5,000 per year. Morrison will now hold a four-year contract (pro-rated for the first quarter, per the request of the court) at $85,000 a year.
Morrison incorporated the firm on March 15, 2023, per the Kentucky Secretary of State records, two days after the request from the county was posted in the paper.
Chaney said he wanted to go with Morrison, citing his experience in the Camp Landing deal and the future development in the works for the I-64 corridor, which saw a TIF District established in 2022, about six months after Morrison left the county to work for Jason Camp in summer of 2021.
While working for Camp, Morrison — who was appointed by the court to serve as chairman of Sanitation District 4 — oversaw the sale of a building to The 3J Group, a company in which Camp is part owner. Per the SD4 audit, the district netted $173,067 out of the sale.
Morrison was also Chaney's campaign manager during the judge-executive's failed run for the state house in 2016.
Morrison eventually hopped ship from Camp Landing to Revolutionary Racing shortly after it came to the county in spring 2022.
Chaney said he wanted somebody who "wakes up every day in Boyd County with his family" and touted Morrison as having a "known track record."
"He's delivered," Chaney said. "He gets results. I'm sure the other consultant would be fine, but I have concerns about how much time they could give us."
While Cornerstone has been in business since 2016, the economic development portion has been much more recent. The point person listed in the economic development department there is Sierra J. Enlow.
Enlow is currently running for Agriculture Commissioner as a Democrat. Chaney said with a run for statewide office in the works, he's concerned if she'll be able to devote enough time to consulting work with Boyd County.
It's a problem he's run into with Retail Strategies, Chaney said.
"They've been good, but they're all the way down in Alabama," Chaney said. "They've been up here twice, but it's hard to get a hold of them. I can't just call them up and say, 'Hey, we got a property here to show you' and they'll be out there that day."
Commissioner David Salisbury said he was one of the biggest critics about Morrison getting hired into the county back in 2019, but he couldn't argue with the results.
"The proof is in the pudding," Salisbury said. "It's a no-brainer. He's with the racing people now and he's doing great work there. I think he's proven himself."
Commissioner Jeremy Holbrook said both proposals looked good to him.
Chaney said despite the ties he has had with Morrison, he believes he picked the best man for the job.
"Any time you do anything, there's going to be some blowback," Chaney said. "I don't think there's any issues with him and, to be honest, we need more consultants. It's just not going to be him. T.J. has delivered."
When asked if Morrison — whose longest-held job was two years and 11 months at Fastenal, according to LinkedIn — would be able to fulfill a four-year contract, Chaney said he wasn't worried about it.
"I don't have any worries, I think him as a consultant is the best role for him," Chaney said. "It gives him flexibility and it saves the county money, because we're not hiring him and having to provide benefits or anything like that."
