GREENUP Greenup County E-911 Director Buford Hurley brought to the Greenup County Fiscal Court’s attention during Tuesday’s meeting that county police officers were having difficulty communicating in certain areas due to outdated radios.
The radios were changed during the previous sheriff’s administration and were unable to consistently communicate effectively. Hurley recommended a possible solution using Bluetooth technology, which would allow the radios to access services more effectively in remote areas. The court decided on the purchase of three devices, at around $1,300 each, with the potential of purchasing more in the future.
In addition to paying county bills, including $500 to the Bennett’s Mill Bridge Historical Society for repairs stemming from an accident involving a vehicle, the court addressed old business.
Old business included a walking and bike path behind the Greenup Courthouse, the Spectrum Cable franchise agreement and a sidewalk project in Lloyd. The bike and walking path was made possible through an agreement with the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and the sidewalk project through an agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Possible solutions for the repair to Happy Ridge/Muddy Branch road were discussed. The 14-foot roadway is sufficient in most cases, but vehicles regularly encounter a “blind spot” made by a rise in the roadway.
Flattening the roadway was considered as a potential remedy, but existing waterlines made such a project difficult. The decision was made to widen the road, giving cars more room to avoid each other if meeting each other in the blind spot.
The court also discussed the recent wet/dry election results in four precincts — Greenup, South Shore, Hunnewell and Raceland. The four “yes” results were certified by Greenup County Clerk Pat Heineman and were sent to the ABC Office for certification.
On the same topic, the fiscal court discussed the requirement of creating an Alcoholic Beverage Administrator, by ordinance KRS 240.160. The fiscal court voted to form this office, a necessary step in receiving the guidelines that regulate alcoholic sales within the county.
The court approved the minutes from two previous meetings, one of which was a special-called meeting.