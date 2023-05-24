CATLETTSBURG In a brief meeting Tuesday, the Boyd County Fiscal Court approved three appointments for redistricting within the county.
The board approved Joe Blair (District 1), Eddie Price (District 2) and Teresa Cornette (District 3) to serve as voting members on the board. At a prior meeting this year, FIVCO’s Eric Patton (who is set to go to work for Greenup County on July 1) said the only real issue to smooth over is two precincts that contain less than 10 voters.
County Clerk Kevin Johnston, who will be an observer on the board, said moving those precincts won’t cause any issues and the commissioner districts will remain the same.
The fiscal court also approved submitting an application for a land and water grant to FIVCO for a splash pad at Armco Park, which is expected to go where the maintenance shed is.
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said the grant totals about $161,000.
Commissioner Randy Stapleton was not present at Tuesday’s meeting, but during roll call, Commissioner Salisbury played a snippet of “I Feel Good” — the ringtone of the two-term commissioner — when Stapleton’s name was called.