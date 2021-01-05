GREENUP Police, firefighters and emergency medical workers lined up in their cars behind the Greenup County Health Department Tuesday to get COVID-19 vaccinations.
The drive-through vaccination clinic was part of the first wave of inoculations for the virus and drew 150 pre-registered first responders, health department director Chris Crum said.
The responders received the Moderna vaccine, Crum said. The vaccine is one of two authorized and recommended for use in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
A long line of cars was waiting by the time the clinic started at 11 a.m.
“I’ve been waiting to get this since it came out,” said Raceland firefighter Mark Ballard, whose car was first in line. “My wife is sick and I want to make sure I don’t bring anything back to her.”
Getting the vaccine is important for first responders for their own protection and because healthy first responders are needed to protect their communities, he said.
Those vaccinated were required to remain at the department for 15 minutes afterward in case of serious allergic reactions. People who have had similar reactions to other vaccinations could be at risk but most people are not, Crum said.
First responders who live or work in the county were eligible for the clinic, and the Carter and Boyd health departments have agreed to the same criteria, Crum said.
There has been some criticism of the decision to put first responders in the initial vaccination phase, but the health department takes the position that they are considered non-hospital health care workers and so are eligible for the 1A and 1B categories, Crum said.
The health department has received 600 doses of the vaccine so far, enough to get through phase 1A of vaccine administration, Crum said. The department is waiting to find out about the next allocation of vaccine.
Kentucky State Police troopers were posted at the health department to guard against the possibility of anti-vaccine protests, Crum said. Such protests have materialized in other parts of the state but not in northeastern Kentucky, he said.
Those vaccinated will have to return for a second dose after 28 days.