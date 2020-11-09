"First Things First," a weekly Monday-morning video in which we review the top headlines of the past week.
First Things First (video): Top headlines Nov. 1-7
Billy Gene Kinner, 81, of Ashland, Ky., died Sunday, November 8, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens in Ashland, Ky.
- Fatal wreck on Winchester
- Police release name in deadly crash
- Election 2020: Johnston wins Boyd clerk’s office
- Election 2020 — Boyd thirsty for growth: Voters make county go wet
- Election 2020: Sharp unseats Clark in 100th
- Election 2020: New face on commission?
- UPDATE: Musketeers plan to give it a go
- Musketeers call off rest of football season
- 'Last true outlaw' Boggs dies at 51
- Playing the write-in waiting game: City commissioner Henry pleased with support
