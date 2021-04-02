HUNTINGTON After a hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, First Stage Theatre returns with a drive-in production that’s two shows in one.
The cast of 31 local young performers will present two non-musical plays based on characters from the Marvel Comics universe: “Hammered: Thor & Loki” and “Squirrel Girl Goes to College.”
Chuck Minsker is the director.
“Our last staged production, ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,’ was presented in the Pea Ridge parking lot last August — and we’re finally back with another COVID-friendly production,” he said. “Our young performers have been looking forward to getting back on stage — safely — and we appreciate all the support from our audience.”
Madalein Jackson is assistant director; movement director is Leah Turley and costume director is Tish Maynard.
The shows are part of the 31st season for Huntington’s long-running children’s theatre.
Shows will be at 7:30 p.m. April 16, 17, 23 and 24 and at 2:30 p.m. April 18. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children. Location is Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road.
Each 40-minute show follows Marvel characters when they were teenagers.
To make it a COVID-safe performance, audience members will stay in their car in the parking lot, the audio will be broadcast over their car radios, and the stage will be set up in the parking lot.
First Stage Theatre Company aims to provide opportunities for children to develop social and communication skills by participating in the performing arts and to promote fine arts education through the presentation of theatrical productions to children and families in our community.
For more information, call (304) 416-5437 or visit firststagetheatre.org.