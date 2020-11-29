Northeastern Kentucky may see its first snowfall of the 2020-21 “winter” season this week.
With the official first day of winter 22 days away, today’s and Tuesday’s forecast appears to involve snowflakes.
According to weather.com, The Weather Channel’s website, it will certainly rain today. The precipitation will become a rain/snow mix by the afternoon hours. The same source indicates snow showers overnight today into Tuesday morning, with 1-3 inches of accumulation expected.
Temperatures will dip below freezing tonight and climb back to the mid-30s by Tuesday afternoon, projects the website.
The National Weather Service is predicting a similar snowfall. Its forecast is showing 1-2 inches, with a chance of more snow on Thursday night into Friday.