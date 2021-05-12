HUNTINGTON A regional theater group will present three showings of its movie this weekend.
Alchemy Theatre Group will premiere “Hay Fever — The Movie” at 8 p.m. Saturday at Marquee Cinemas at Pullman Square. The sold-out event will be a red-carpet event, with festivities beginning at 7 p.m.
But those who would still like to view the film have two other opportunities — May 21 at Ritter Park and May 26 at Heritage Station. Both shows are at 8 p.m.
Ashlander Brian Cook, 38, was handpicked by director Stephen Vance, who is a fan of Noel Coward, to play Simon Bliss.
“We were just hanging out together about a year ago and he mentioned he really wanted to specifically do this show,” Cook said. “He said he wanted to handpick the cast and then I heard from him again several months later.
“(The play) finally fell out of copyright after 95 years, I think, so that means we would be able to market it however we want, film it and distribute it because it's not in copyright any more.”
In fact, “Hay Fever” wasn’t intended to be a movie, but the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things, made it a reasonable alternative.
“Due to some of the restrictions brought on by COVID, I think they thought, ‘Why don't we try something different?’” Cook said. “We got a director of photography, a camera man and a sound designer and just decided, ‘Let’s do it!’”
In addition to directing “Hay Fever,” Vance adapted it for the screen. It’s a comedy of manners shot in Huntington at the Coin Harvey House on Third Avenue. The film used all local talent and crew. Although he has experience in film production through his church, Vance said he had never made a movie before.
“One of the things we had going for us is Mike Murdock, artistic director of Alchemy, had worked on some feature films and been in casts and spent time in Los Angeles,” he said. “One of our good friends, Todd Gilpin, worked in the industry for a long time. He did major stuff for TV and he works for the state of West Virginia doing films, but he’s also done a lot on independent horror films that have come from this area ... he worked with Mickey Fisher on ‘King of Irontown,’” he said.
Vance said the film isn’t a stage production captured on video. It was acted and shot like a movie.
“We rehearsed (at reGeneration Church in Huntington) with the sensibility of a play, but that’s where the similarity ended,” he said. “In theater, you have to project to the audience, but for the film, you have natural conversation that can be caught by a microphone.”
He said details are more important for a film, too. For instance, accurate settings and costumes can't be “fudged” on film.
“We had the good fortune of working in a historical home, the Queen Harvey House, which was restored by the St. Clair family,” Vance said. “It was appropriate for the time.”
He said they searched the area for furniture and other props specific to the 1920s, which is when the play was set.
Alchemy received a CARES grant from the state of West Virginia, as well as a sponsorship from Dutch Miller to make the film.
There wasn’t any luxury of time, he said, noting they had three days to film. The cast of nine and the crew of five had to film 40 pages a day to meet deadline, which they did. “With the exception of three, nobody had sat in front of a camera before,” he said.
After the three showings of the movie in the area, Vance said they will look at the possibility of finding a distributor for it and, perhaps, online distribution.
