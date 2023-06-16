ASHLAND Locals gathered at the newly established C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum on Friday evening to commemorate Juneteenth through games, food, music and fellowship.
Juneteenth was officially declared a federal holiday in 2021 by President Joe Biden — a day marking the official freedom of enslaved people.
Although the Emancipation Proclamation was enacted in 1863, declaring the end of slavery throughout the South, it wasn’t until 1865 that Major General Gordon Granger and Union Army troops marched to Texas to enforce the freedom of 250,000 remaining slaves.
Cindy Fish, a lifelong Ashlander, said she never knew of Juneteenth until much later in her life.
Fish said she remembers the day in honor of the people who came before her.
“People died for us. It took the people before us to carry on,” Fish said.
Fish said the event at the Black History Museum was entirely free, from the tour of the museum, to the food, to the table of children’s books set up at the museum’s entrance.
There was a clear focus on family orientation — people old, young and of all races sprawled across the lawn of the center exhibiting the joy of the holiday.
Inside, Museum Co-Founder Darrell Smith pointed out a new exhibit erected for Juneteenth.
A southern landscape draped behind a mannequin, broken chains laid at its feet with scattered copies of the Emancipation Proclamation representing the long journey to freedom.
“We want this place to be for everybody,” Smith said, pointing out exhibits that cover a wide variety of interests — including Black cowboys, the arts and aviation.
Standing before a timeline stretching throughout the main room of the museum stood a sign, marking 2023 the 158th year since the emancipation of those in bondage.
Beginning in the 1400s with the first enslaved Black man entering the “Americas” to the election of Barack Obama and the conviction of the police officer responsible for murdering George Floyd, the timeline showcases an extensive history and factual record of Black people in the United States.
Outside, Audra Thomas, of Ashland For Change, stood at the grill, flipping burgers and hot dogs. She took a break to discuss the festivities of the day.
While the holiday is technically on Monday, Thomas said the community-oriented cookout was scheduled a few days before.
The celebration, Thomas said, is usually held at Central Park but with the recent opening of the museum, it became the designated location.
“We wanted to collaborate and present a united front,” Thomas said.
Thomas said while more people are paying attention to the Black community, the focus is on debate, police brutality and struggle.
“There’s more to Black people than just sorrow and death,” Thomas said, motioning to the crowd of people congregated around tables, sharing food, stories and camaraderie.