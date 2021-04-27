ASHLAND First Friday will return to downtown Ashland on May 7.
Ashland in Motion will offer a scaled-down version of events from 5 to 8 p.m. in the arts district on Winchester Avenue.
AIM’s focus for this season is the health and safety of community members while they enjoy being outside with family and friends in downtown Ashland, AIM Director Holly Stone said. Continuing with tradition, the block party will feature a cruise-in, live music, an outdoor beer garden, extended downtown shopping hours and children’s activities.
The District in downtown Ashland is from Greenup to Carter Avenue and from 14th to 18th Streets.
For more information, email Director of Strategic Communications Elizabeth Hensley at Elizabeth.Hensley@ashlandinmotion.org or visit facebook.com/AshlandinMotion.