ASHLAND Ashland in Motion’s First Friday for May kicked off Friday evening in downtown Ashland.
Food trucks, live music and show cars were set up along Winchester Avenue while the crowds walked up and down the street to enjoy the activities.
Several of the First Friday attractions were themed around Mother’s Day, including activities at the Kids Zone, which gave children the chance to make chalk art for their moms and craft Mother’s Day cards.
The main event for First Friday was the cruise-in, which gave antique car owners the chance to show off their prize vehicles.
First Friday is usually a monthly event that starts in May of each year and continues on the first Friday of every month until the fall.
However, last year’s First Friday events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For this month’s event, handwashing stations were set up on the street and a mobile unit from King’s Daughters Medical Center offered vaccinations for attendees 18 and older.
Many locals were happy for the chance to gather in public again after last year’s cancellation.
“It’s nice to get out and have everything be a little open, if anything,” said one attendee.
Darla, another local who attended, said she was relieved to go out this year, “It’s nice to finally be able to go out and gather around people and enjoy things that we enjoy.”
Many who were part of the cruise-in were happy to have the event after last year’s absence.
“I used to come all the time. Of course they didn’t have it last year due to the pandemic. I don’t think they had a one last year. When I saw them announce on the internet they were having it this year, I decided I was coming. We’ve always have a good turnout and a lot of cars before,” said Don Main, who had brought his 1968 Chevrolet Impala for the event, “To me this is a sign of summer: cars, cruise-ins and people.”
One of the first-time attendees was John “The Professor” Brenan who brought his 1926 Model T Ford to the Cruise-In.
“This is the first time I’ve been to First Friday. I’ve always been busy working. I’ve known it was going on, promoted it on the air at Kool Hits, but I always end up being somewhere else. I was real excited to get to come and see what all the buzz was about. It’s fantastic, especially given that we haven’t gotten to do anything during corona.”