CATLETTSBURG Powerful testimony given by the survivor of a 2019 acid attack resulted in a guilty verdict on Wednesday.
Christopher “Smiley” Nunnally, 39, was convicted of first-degree assault for his role in a plot that left his ex-girlfriend tormented by mental and physical scars for the rest of her life.
After three days of hearing a plethora of testimony from first responders, witnesses, a co-defendant, the lead detective and the victim herself, the jury needed only roughly half hour to come up with a guilty verdict.
The victim in the case took the stand at 9 a.m. on Wednesday and addressed the ups and downs of her relationship with Smiley. The victim testified that she’s been left not only with physical scarring from the attack, but trauma that “You can’t describe.”
According to court testimony, the victim stated conversations with Smiley would often turn “ugly” and at times he threatened he’d kill her if she left him.
The prosecution presented numerous text messages from Smiley to the victim in which they went back and forth between love and outrage on the day of the attack.
The prosecution built their case on the fact that Smiley was angry with the defendant for moving on and finding another man.
The messages showed the defendant and the victim name-calling and lashing out at one another starting as early as 9 a.m. on May 9, 2019 — the day of the attack.
By the afternoon, the defendant changed his tone, according to prosecutors, and now wanted to meet the victim to see her for the last time.
The prosecution presented a mound of messages between the two, 23 of them from Smiley to the victim, urging her to meet up with him with variations of “Can I see you?” and “I want to see you one last time.”
The victim told the jury she finally agreed to meet with Smiley on Ringo Street, a place they frequented together.
The victim said she only made it about four to five houses down the street before she made contact with a woman she had never seen before.
The woman allegedly verified the victim’s name before asking her for a light.
During an exchange of a cigarette lighter, the victim testified the woman threw a liquid into her face and immediately ran off into the opposite direction.
The victim testified she heard Smiley yell, “Now you can die, (expletive),” placing him at the scene.
“I knew I was dying. I couldn’t breathe. My skin was on fire,” the victim said before explaining she tried to make it back to her mother’s apartment at Scope Towers but knew she couldn’t make it that far.
The victim said she barreled through a stranger’s house and ran straight for their kitchen sink where she began to try and flush the liquid from her eyes, mouth and upper body.
The victim further stated that her glasses had melted to her face, the liquid smelled of rotten eggs, and her clothes were melting off her body by the time first responders had arrived.
“Nobody else in this world would do something like this to me,” the victim said when asked how she knew it was Smiley.
The victim went on to explain her extensive surgeries and hospital stays, including a medically induced coma and a month-and-a-half stay at a burn unit in Cincinnati.
During closing arguments, prosecutors displayed incriminating messages from the defendant in which he said “When I run up, I know what I plan to do and I don’t give a (expletive) about the outcome.”
The state zeroed in on the mood switch from Smiley in which he changed from name-calling the victim for being seen with another man to all of a sudden wanting to see her, while also clinging to the victim’s testimony of hearing the defendant at the scene.
The woman who threw the acid in the victim’s face was later identified as Laquasha N. Jones, 29, of Louisville, the girlfriend to Smiley’s cousin, Syrell Nunnally, 35, of Louisville, who have both been charged alongside Smiley with first-degree assault charges.
Jones testified against the defendant on Tuesday that she was instructed by Smiley to throw what she thought was water into the face of the victim as a joke.
The defense counsel wasn’t buying her claims, though, pointing out that she had changed her story several times, including what she had testified in court.
Brian Hewlett, Smiley’s attorney, said it was clear to him that Jones was cornered by detectives and knew the evidence pointed to her, including surveillance footage that show her as the one who threw the acid onto the victim.
Hewlett pointed out several inconsistencies with Jones’s story and called her unreliable despite appearing as the star witness of the prosecution.
Despite lying multiple times and admitting to doing so, she remained adamant that she was instructed to do so by Smiley and that she was telling the truth about that specific part.
All DNA and evidence acquired at the scene by police came back inconclusive and could not tie Smiley to the scene.
Only the victim’s testimony that she heard him yell “die” and a shaky co-defendant implicated Smiley, according to Hewlett.
Out of all the witnesses and even police who canvased the area testified that nobody on the small, quiet street heard Smiley or saw the event take place.
Hewlett’s argument was that the only provable thing Smiley was guilty of, was being in an unstable relationship.
During closing arguments, Hewlett recalled the lead Ashland Police Detective to the stand and alluded that investigators dropped the ball.
The car containing the acid and all three co-defendants was never searched. Financial records were never gathered to determine what the acid was or how or when it was purchased. Phone records of Jones and Syrell were never gathered by detectives to distinguish their roles.
Hewlett argued that police only looked at Smiley and never bothered with crucial parts of the investigation.
The jury came back with a guilty verdict and heard final statements before returning to the jury room to determine Smiley’s sentence.
Hewlett voiced his disappointment in the verdict but told the jury he respected their decision. Stated Hewlett: “People do things sometimes that we don’t understand,” urging the jury to treat his client like a person and not the actions they believe he committed.
Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Gary Conn asked the jury for the maximum penalty saying things like this don’t happen in this neck of the woods.
After deliberating the sentence longer than they did the verdict, the jury settled on the decision to sentence Smiley to 38 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole in 2042, when he will be nearly 60 years old.