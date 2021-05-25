ASHLAND Ashland’s craft beer festival will return this year, after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sixth annual Firkin Fest will be from 2 to 6 p.m. June 19 in downtown Ashland, said Elizabeth Hensley, director of strategic communication for Ashland in Motion, noting the crowd will be intentionally minimized. Attendees will have the chance to sample 100 craft beers.
“We’re trying to keep (attendance) right below 1,000,” she said. Previous years have attracted as many as 1,500. “I think we will sell out.”
Hensley said other measures will be taken to minimize the risk of transmitting the virus.
“We will have handwashing stations and we’ll try to distance as much as possible,” she said. “Food vendors must be vetted and go through the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department 30 days before the event. All food must be packaged.”
She said there are still some retail slots left; potential vendors must fill out their vendor applications.
Food trucks planned include Fat Boy Q, Dragonfly Outdoor Cafe, Hillbilly Hibachi, Suplex Tacos, Matney’s Wood Fired Pizza and Kona Ice.
Musical performers will be Patrick McKnight, Cole Chaney, Corduroy Brown, Massing and Shelby Lore.
Tickets are $40 when purchased online or $45 on the day of the event. The ticket includes 10 tasting tickets and free water. Additional tasting tickets will be available at three for $10.
Two VIP packages are available.
• The $299 package includes 2 VIP tickets; a $25 gift card to The Winchester; a one-night stay for two at The Delta; two VIP Firkin Fest T-shirts; admission at 1 p.m.; a 60-minute VIP tasting; a Visit Ashland lanyard; 10 tasting tickets; a 3-ounce tasting mug; and free water.
• The $59 package includes 1 p.m. entry, a 60-minute VIP tasting, exclusive Firkin Fest T-shirt, a Visit Ashland lanyard, 10 tasting tickets, a 3-ounce tasting mug and free water.
(606) 326-2661 |
Tickets for the sixth annual Firkin Fest, set for June 19, will go on sale at noon today. To purchase tickets, visit tickets.beerfests.com/event/firkin-fest. To be a sponsor or volunteer, call (304) 617-3003.