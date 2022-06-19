ASHLAND The annual craft beer festival Firkin Fest is a popular draw for Ashland and the entire region.
Patrons come from states away to enjoy live music, festival style food and of course specialty beers of all types and flavors.
Local brewers come from counties and states away to showcase their talent and creativity in creating amazing beverages of their own design and recipe. Sponsored by Ashland in Motion, the event draws patrons to the downtown district where they can see what Ashland has to offer while enjoying their favorite beverages or discovering a new favorite.
“We started out with the people who purchased VIP tickets at noon, and after that we went right into general admission at 1,” said Elizabeth Hensley, Ashland in Motion director of strategic communications. “Things are going really well. It’s a perfect day with beautiful weather, and we couldn’t have asked for better. With the purchase of a ticket you also get a tasting ticket."
The ticket is then punched, she explained, by each vendor and the ticket holder receives a 2-ounce pour of the craft beer of their choice.
“We have two big tents you can sample anything from,” Hensley said. “It’s a great event that’s been going on for seven years, and there is always great music, food, vendors and beer.”
The one-day event allows patrons to visit the two huge beer tents and shop local businesses all while hearing live music on Broadway Square.
One of the craft beer vendors, Country Boy Brewing, out of Lexington and Georgetown, visits festivals all over Kentucky, and also all across West Virginia. They also travel to Tennessee, Indiana and Ohio. Patrons of craft beer can follow Country Boy Brewing on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or visit their website at countryboybrewing.com.
“Today has just been wonderful,” said Cheryl Spriggs, an Ashland City Commissioner. “We have checked people in from all over the place. We have had people come from Texas, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and we expect them to keep coming because Ashland is hopping."
The event always has good attendance, with most staying for the evening concert, she said. That, combined with people wanting to get out and do something — and Ashland always has something going on, Spriggs said — has brought out record numbers of people to enjoy the festivities.