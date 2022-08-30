Catlettsburg is set to honor the memory of Marine Corporal Jacob Moore who tragically lost his life in the service of his country.
Moore was a Catlettsburg native whose family has a history of service, and the city wants to honor one of its own, Catlettsburg Police Chief Cameron Logan said.
Logan said the city desired to do something special to honor Cpl. Moore’s memory, but did not want it to be overshadowed by the annual Labor Day Parade on Monday.
So Friday was chosen as the day to honor Cpl. Moore with speakers, fireworks and a special unveiling. On Friday at 26th and Louisa Street at 8 p.m. there will be a monument dedication, Logan said. This will be followed by a memorial service and eventually fireworks.
Michelle Moore, Cpl. Moore's mother, and other family members will serve as Grand Marshal of the Labor Day Parade on Monday in Moore’s memory, but she said the special honor touches his family’s hearts.
“Chief Logan told me that from here on out, every Friday before Labor Day the city plans to have fireworks in Jacob’s honor,” Michelle Moore said. “It has been a horrible time, but things like this where the community shows support and comes together has helped so much. It shows me that Jacob is still very much on everyone’s minds and in their hearts.”
