Organized Fourth of July fireworks displays are fewer and farther between this year in the area thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are some options.
Tres Hermanos Nunez in Grayson is hosting an event on Saturday. According to Facebook posts, it will serve burritos and drinks starting at 6 p.m. The field between the restaurant and the correctional facility will be used for seating. Bring your own chairs. A DJ will supply music.
Kokopryo is the company putting on the fireworks show, which will begin at 9:45 p.m.
According to the restaurant, you may stay in your care or practice social distancing in the field. People will be expected to maintain a 6-foot distance while in food lines.
The City of Louisa, Lawrence County Fiscal Court and Lawrence County Tourism are sponsoring a celebration in Louisa on Saturday. There will be a traditional parade at 10 a.m. on Madison Street. Those participating in the parade will line up at 9:30. Due to the coronavirus, no candy-throwing will occur and people are encourage to socially distance. Fireworks will take place between 9-9:30 p.m. on Town Hill.
The Paramount Arts Center will have drive-in concerts tonight and Saturday beginning at 7 at 917 N. Big Run Road near Boyd County High School. Fireworks will follow each concert.
The City of Ashland reminded residents of its fireworks ordinance on Facebook earlier this week, which states that fireworks may only be discharged or used between the hours of noon and 11 p.m. from June 30 through July 4, or on Dec. 31 — or any day on which Ashland Blazer’s football team plays a game at Putnam Stadium.
There will also be fireworks displays at Spartan Stadium in Portsmouth on Saturday at 10 p.m., at Water Tank Hill in Hurricane, West Virginia, on Saturday at 10 p.m. and at Christ Temple Church in Huntington on Sunday at 8 p.m.
Greenup County’s fireworks have been postponed until Labor Day weekend — specifically Sunday, Sept. 6, according to Mayor Lundie Meadows.