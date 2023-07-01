Several Fourth of July events are set to take place over the next few days in the Tri-State.
With the Freedom Celebration starting at 5 today in downtown Catlettsburg, the fireworks can also be viewed from South Point. The fireworks will be blasting from Virginia Point.
The annual Greenup fireworks are scheduled for Monday, July 3.
Also on July 3 will be fireworks on the Huntington Riverfront — at Harris Riverfront Park. Noah Thompson will perform at Dawg Dazzle.
Summer Motion’s fireworks will cap off a day full of festivities and concerts on the Ashland Riverfront. They are set to grace the sky at 10:15 p.m.
The annual Tres Hermanos Grayson event is slated for Tuesday night as well.