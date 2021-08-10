A dishwasher at Boyd County Middle School caught fire just before noon Monday.
While staff served lunches outside for the summer lunch program, flames began to shoot out of the top of the dishwasher, according to Superintendent Bill Boblett. One of the staff members serving lunch went back inside and spotted the smoke and immediately pulled the fire alarm in response.
Summit-Ironville, Cannonsburg and Westwood Volunteer Fire Departments along with Boyd County EMS were alerted and responded right away.
Boblett said the sprinklers were on, but the angle wasn’t allowing them to totally squelch the flames before Fire and EMS arrived. The first responders fully extinguished the blaze.
The cause isn’t known at this point, and Boblett doesn’t know if they’ll have a definite answer. However, Insurance is being contacted and the process of replacing the dishwasher is under way.
There was also some water damage to the area around the dishwasher from the sprinklers, said Boblett. A cleaning company will also be brought in to help with the water and other damage.
Boblett anticipates the replacement will be pricy as it is a tall commercial dishwasher that cleans the trays and things for the school. There are more people to evaluate the damage and costs to get the area back to normal operation.
Boblett said the middle-schoolers might be eating on paper plates and such when school starts back on Aug. 26, but ultimately it’s a small inconvenience considering the situation. He’s thankful no one was hurt and for the quick response of staff and first responders.
“No one was hurt, everyone in the rest of the building got out quick,” said Boblett, adding that even the smoke didn’t leave the kitchen area. “They reacted, they pulled the fire alarm and did all the proper things they are supposed to do.”
The superintendent expressed his appreciation for the staff at the middle school along with each fire department and Boyd County EMS.
“They did a great job of responding, make sure everything was safe,” said Boblett. “They are all professionals and did a great job of taking care of the issues that we had.”