ASHLAND October means a lot of things — Halloween, Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Columbus Day.
For the Ashland Fire Department, the first week of October is also Fire Prevention Week.
In partnership with the National Fire Protection Association — which has sponsored Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years — the Ashland Fire is promoting “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” as the 2020 Fire Prevention Week campaign.
In a press release, Ashland Fire Marshal Brad Maggard said kitchen safety is one of the best ways to prevent fires in the home.
“The most important step you should take before making a meal is ‘Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!’” Maggard said. “A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”
According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking is the No. 1 cause of house fires and house fire injuries in the country. Forty-four percent of house fires start in the kitchen, with two-thirds of them starting as a directly result of cooking food, the association said.
With Thanksgiving turkeys and Christmas hams cooking in ovens before you know it, the Ashland Fire Department has the following tips to cook safely:
• Stick with it: Never leave cooking food unattended. Stick with it you're frying, grilling or broiling food — even if you have to leave for a short time, turn off the stove.
• Check up: If you are simmering, baking, roasting or boiling food, keep an eye on it and check it regularly. Stay inside the home while cooking and use a timer to remind you that you're cooking.
• Stay awake: To prevent a house fire, you need to be firing on all cylinders. Don’t cook if you are sleepy or have consumed medicine, drugs or alcohol that has made you feel drowsy.
• No kids allowed: Make sure to have a “kid-free zone” in the kitchen — the fire department recommends children stay at least 3 feet from the stove and areas where hot food and beverage is prepared.
• Be prepared: Keep an oven mitt and pan lid handy when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, you can slide the lid over the pan to smother out the flame. Cut off the burner and leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.
For more information and fire prevention tips, check out the Fire Prevention Week website at www.fpw.org.