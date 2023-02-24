ASHLAND After 32 years serving the city of Ashland, Fire Chief Greg Ray will be hanging up the helmet Tuesday.
Firefighting was in Ray’s blood. His grandfather served at Station 2 in the 1920s and two great uncles also served on the department. As a boy, his mother told him stories about walking down to Station 2 to deliver his grandfather’s dinner bucket.
But Ray wasn’t always a firefighter — 10 years prior to hiring in at 1991, he sold insurance and managed Druthers, a regional fast-food joint back in the 1980s.
A cousin of his was serving in Ashland, so Ray — at 31 years of age — decided to give it a shot.
“I’m a religious man, so I believe God leads me right where I need to be,” Ray said. “When I look back at my life, it always amazes how things turned out. I have a bachelor’s in business administration, and I realize a lot of the skills I learned back then have come full circle as the chief.”
Within a few months on shift, Ray learned he was meant for the work.
He’d just come into the station for a shift when the call came over that an AC unit on top of a roof was struck by lighting, causing a fire to break to out. He immediately hopped on a truck and went to the fire located at 29th and Newman.
“When we got there, I grabbed the hose and ran up to the top of the stairs inside and I was waiting on them to hook the water up outside,” he said. “When you’re waiting like that, a few seconds feels like an eternity.”
As he waited for the water, he could feel his ears getting hotter and hotter. Then he could feel the heat rise on his neck. The water came out of the hose and he knocked the fire down.
Turns out, the fire singed his ears and neck.
“Of course, you get that adrenaline rush, then you feel it all leave you when you’re done,” he said. “The captain said he knew I was cut out for it because I stayed in there the whole time.”
Firefighters today might have specialties — some specialize in Hazmat, others underwater rescue. Back in Ray’s heyday, a firefighter did everything, from the tragic to the comical.
Ray recalled one time a man fell in the river and was swept away. The firefighters went to the river and commandeered bass boats to search for the body.
“I was dressed in full bunker gear with a life vest on with a strap missing,” he said. “If I fell in, it would’ve been the end of me. When something happened, we had to get out there and handle it.”
Then there was the time a woman called in because a possum got stuck in her cold-return.
“I was suited up and I had buddy hold a fire pike in case that thing woke up,” he said. “We hit it with a CO2 blast and it got stunned. I picked it up by the tail and this cop on scene said ‘if you hold it by the tail, they’ll play possum.’ I’ve always heard different.”
Ray said he took the possum out back and threw it into the woods.
The common denominator for all these stories is this — Ray and the fine men of the Ashland Fire Department are there to help people.
Think about it — whether it’s a house fire, somebody stuck in a manhole or a car crash, when the fire department shows up, it’s probably somebody’s worst day in their life.
“We show up like the cavalry,” he said. “We’re there to go in there and risk our lives to help this person. We’re there to help somebody and if we can comfort them, if we can get them in touch with resources, that’s a good thing.”
Ray continued, “When we interview new hires, they always say they want to help somebody. That’s what the fire department is all about.”
Ray said his three decades in the fire service has taught him if one keeps his or her eyes open, there’s always somebody to help. One time, Ray found an elderly person sitting on the side of the road — he picked him up and discovered the man had absconded from a nursing home and was wandering around.
Another time, he helped a woman who tripped walking into Walmart and busted her face on the door.
“I had a bag of frozen peas and the greeter was looking around like she didn’t what to do. So I set the peas down, because I didn’t want them thinking I was trying to steal them, and ran over to the lady and helped her out until paramedics arrived,” Ray said. “When I was helping stop the bleeding with some paper towels, I realized I should’ve kept the peas to help with the swelling.”
Over Ray’s career, the fire department has seen a lot of changes — infrared technology that allows firefighters to see people through smoke, a rescue boat, a rescue truck and more.
Safety has improved as well — fires put off nasty toxins, leading to cancer risks among firefighters. Thanks to improvement in equipment and protocol, Ray said they’ve been able to reduce those risks.
But scars aren’t physical — Ray said many firefighters carry around memories from horrible scenes. He said recent statistics have shown the suicide rate among firemen have eclipsed deaths in the line of duty.
“We’re trying to work towards getting people help, because there’s things that we see and carry with us for years,” Ray said. “We’ve made strides to protect them on fires, but we still need to help them with the tragic things they see.”
As Ray rose through the ranks of the department, he said the stress increased. As a captain, he realized a miscalculation could cause a wife to be a widow.
“When I was the one running into the fire, I was in control,” Ray said. “But when I’m standing outside and other people are running inside, I can’t control what happens. I understood that my priority was making sure they came home to their families when the shift was over.”
Ray continued, “The last thing I wanted to do was have to knock at their wife’s door and tell them they aren’t coming home.”
At Thursday’s city commission meeting, Mayor Matt Perkins presented Ray a key to the city, honoring him for his 32-year career in fire, eight of which he spent as deputy chief and the last six he spent as chief.
“Chief Ray, we love you and think the best of you,” he said. “It’s with a heavy a heart, we bid farewell to you. You have worked tirelessly for three decades to serve our city with unwavering dedication.
“You are a role model to our community, inspiring and instilling honor, courage and integrity,” Perkins continued. “You are a trusted friend and an ally of the city and on behalf of the entire community, we thank you.”
Ray called the mayor’s remarks “humbling.”
“Firemen don’t get into this for praise,” he said. “It’s humbling to get that honor.”
So what’s next for the chief?
Ray said he wants to spend time with his family and work on projects. He’s been married for 28 years to his wife, Shelly, and has five children and six grandchildren.