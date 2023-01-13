ASHLAND Highlands Museum and Discovery Center hosted one of the most famous Kentuckians on Thursday evening.
The fried chicken king, Harland "Colonel" Sanders, wobbled in on a cane wearing his trademarked white suit and black bowtie, greeting a host of attendees eager for a chuckle and brief history lesson on the man behind the world renowned fried chicken restaurant.
Perhaps it wasn't actually the colonel himself, considering he died in 1980.
But with the character sporting salt-and-pepper hair and sharing mannerisms of the late restaurateur, it was hard to tell the difference.
The man at the center of the stage was actually Henry Dowell, playing his part (literally) for the Kentucky Chautauqua series presented by Kentucky Humanities.
Thursday's production was Part 3 of a five-part series that showcases historically accurate presentations of notable Kentuckians.
The production was titled "Hard Work, Luck and Perseverance" and walked the audience through the trials and tribulations that lead Sanders to success at a "later" stage in life — telling the audience that his first million didn't come until age 65.
The presentation wasn't just mundane historical facts. Mixed about were entertaining one-liners — consistent with the personality of the late Col. Sanders.
Highlands will have another Kentucky Chautauqua presentation on Feb. 9, kicking off Black History Month with William Wells Brown.
