HUNTINGTON The Huntington Museum of Art will have a sale of work by retired Marshall University art professor Michael Cornfeld from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Works will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
The sale will feature drawings in pastel, charcoal and colored pencil as well as a selection of prints by Cornfeld.
A native of Brooklyn, New York, Cornfeld earned a B.A. in art from Indiana University in Bloomington in 1964. Three years later, he earned an M.F.A. in painting from the Carnegie Institute of Technology, which is now Carnegie Mellon University, in Pittsburgh.
A significant portion of proceeds from the sale will benefit the Huntington Museum of Art.