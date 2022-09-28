HUNTINGTON The Huntington Museum of Art will have its seventh annual Fine Art Auction fundraiser at 2 p.m. Saturday as an online and in-person event.
Works to be auctioned include many consigned by members and supporters of the museum.
“We are offering more than 180 lots in this year’s Fine Art Auction, including paintings, prints, glass and ceramics,” HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming said. “Some lots start as low as $25. You can purchase a work of art online or in-person and support HMA at the same time.”
One of the highlights of the auction is a figurative work by noted Ohio artist Dixie Selden (1868-1935). The Cincinnati native was an exceptionally well-traveled painter who studied with two of America’s most esteemed painters, Frank Duveneck and William Merritt Chase. Selden was known for her landscapes, seascapes and portraits of Cincinnati notables. Her portrait of Frank Duveneck is part of the permanent collection of the Cincinnati Art Museum.
A buyer’s premium of 15% will be added to all successful bids executed in-house, and a buyer’s premium of 25% will be added to all successful bids made on the Invaluable website during this event.
Successful local bidders can begin to pick up their auction items on Saturday afternoon until 5:30 p.m. After Saturday, successful local bidders can pick up works after 1 p.m. Monday. Call (304) 529-2701 to schedule a pick-up time.
Successful online bidders who need to arrange and pay for shipping can work with the UPS Store in Huntington or Ashland; the museum will deliver the works to the chosen delivery service office.
An in-person preview of the auction items will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the museum. The works are available for viewing now on the Invaluable website at invaluable.com/catalog/xeytaamvvn.
For more information, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.