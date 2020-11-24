Neil Wright, of Greenup, said that each year around his birthday, he sets up a fundraiser on his Facebook page. The money raised is then donated to Greenup Meals on Wheels to help support all the organization does for community members year-round.
“I did it last year, but I didn’t work it,” Wright said. He simply posted on his page, using the framework supplied by the social media platform, and let people donate if they chose to do so. “I think last year I raised about $400 that way.”
Wright said that amount was typical, and he planned to do the same this year. But 2020 has been anything but a typical year, and with the struggles many have endured from the onset of the pandemic, one would think that the amount Wright could expect to raise would be reduced. This was not the case, however, and the reason behind the success of this year’s fundraiser was none other than COVID-19 itself.
Around his September birthday, Wright contracted COVID-19 and was forced to quarantine during his recovery. He said he was the sickest he’d ever been in his life, but he was also determined to turn it into a positive.
After recovering from the worst of COVID-19, he was still left with the prospect of weeks of isolation. It was during that time that he decided to really push the fundraiser, and “work it.” Wright began to write posts for his fundraiser and promise to match the funds raised out of his own pocket.
“I was sitting at the house, and I decided that I was going to kick this in gear,” Wright said. “So, I posted that if I raised $500, then I would match it. And I was surprised when that first $500 came in within 40 minutes.”
Wright said he didn’t want Facebook to shut down his fundraiser (because it had met its goal), so he raised the goal to $1,000.
“That thousand dollars was met in an hour or so, so I raised it to $1,500,” Wright said. “I kept going up in $500 increments, and before I knew it the fundraiser was up to $2,500. And I told people I was raising the goal and challenged them to see what we could do.”
Wright said that eventually he was able to raise around $3,000 through Facebook, to which he added his $500 promise, and there were several individuals who even dropped off checks to Wright personally to go into the fundraiser. And this week he was able to present Meals on Wheels with the funds he had raised.
“I have always tried to support Meals on Wheels because they serve such a broad range of people in the community,” Wright said. “Some people get meals because they can’t afford them, and others buy meals. And some people get the meals delivered because they just aren’t able to get out and go for themselves. It’s a ministry, really. Everyone who works there is a volunteer that donates their own time and vehicle and fuel to deliver, so every dime they collect goes straight to purchasing food. And they help everyone all year long, not just on the holidays.”
Wright said that he was glad that he worked the fundraiser this year, and not only because of the money he was able to raise. His schedule at both his funeral home and in his position as the Greenup County Coroner doesn’t lend itself to committing to always be in a certain place on certain days of the week. If there had been any way possible to arrange it in a consistent manner, Wright said he would have loved to deliver meals for them. But not being able to do volunteer, Wright was glad to raise money to help in the purchase of meals.
The other reason Wright was glad for this year was what he had learned about people, he said.
“People are inherently good people,” Wright said. “We all fuss with each other and argue, but if you ask these people to fill a legitimate need and support a worthy cause, they are right there to help you.”