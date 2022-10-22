EDITOR’S NOTE: Some names have been changed to protect the identities of the former sex workers interviewed for this story.
HUNTINGTON A former sex worker living under a Huntington bridge described prostitution as “fast-paced,” “exciting to a point” and “easy money.”
She said it made her “feel important.”
Autumn, 49, has been residing under the bridge for a couple of weeks. With fall firmly setting in, the San Francisco native is worried that she will freeze at night and not be able to keep her dog warm considering she had only two blankets for her, her partner and her dog.
“Today I am a little down,” she said recently. “We are running low on supplies, running low on food, and my dog’s not staying warm.”
She added, “We will just have to hunker down.”
Reflecting on her past, Autumn said she always remembered where the exit door was and said she always felt like she was in danger.
For Autumn, homelessness didn’t drive her prostitution, she said. Addiction drove her to the streets.
“A lot of girls that do this have been abused, have low self-esteem, and have been in abusive relationships,” she said.
“I have been all that above, but it was about my habit,” she said of getting money to fuel her addiction.
“The past use of drugs has hurt my liver,” she said. “If you think you are at the end of the road, go find a counselor, find religion; go find something that will keep you going.”
Autumn had a brief message to other women out there participating in sex work.
“Find a way out,” she said. “Your life is more precious than that $5 or $10. Don’t start on drugs ‘cause that’s where it all starts.”
Necia Freeman, of Brown Bag Ministry, is a realtor in Huntington but she is also known for her appearance in the Oscar-nominated documentary “Heroin(e),” which was released in September 2017. The film focused on her and two other women battling the opioid crisis in Huntington.
Freeman has dedicated countless hours to helping the homeless and prostitutes get off the street and to a better lifestyle. She has stayed determined in her fight and said she would go the extra mile. Every Wednesday, the Brown Bag Ministry hits the streets looking to find prostitutes to help, she said.
“If I am going to change souls – s-o-u-l-s – for Christ, I have to use my soles – s-o-l-e-s,” she said. “I have to get up. I have to go walk with them. I have to speak for them because sometimes society won’t listen to their voice.”
Freeman recalled a memory that stuck with her — one that led her to get involved in the work that she does today.
“A year into the backpack program (which started in 2009 feeding children) there was an article in the newspaper that told about a woman being murdered,” she said. “The only thing it stated was that she was a known prostitute and that her body was found in a cornfield. It bothered me. and the Lord led me to have the desire to get involved with helping women off the street.”
In 2011, she said a group of people at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church started a ministry as an outreach to prostitutes, in which their desire was to “get them (prostitutes) off the streets, and a changed life.”
Kathleen Napier, Director of Nursing at Cabell Huntington Health Department, acknowledged that prostitution happens in the county.
“We do have prostitution that goes on in our county,” Napier said. “We know that we want them (sex workers) to be tested and treated on a regular basis for chlamydia, HIV, gonorrhea and syphilis, particularly.”
Added Napier: “I would want them to use protection; we recommend they (sex workers) get tested at least every three months so that we can catch things early and stop the spread of disease. … We can test here — we do have a provider here a couple of days a week. We can test and provide treatment for no charge. We want everyone to be safe”.
Patience, a former prostitute and recovering drug addict in the Huntington area, said drugs paved the way to prostitution.
“I was using heroin on a regular basis and working at a strip club on Route 60 — it was the only way I could support my drug habit,” she said.
Patience said a friend persuaded her to get involved, which took a wrong turn.
“One of my friends always had money and dope — I told her that I was sick and she said, ‘I will take care of you today, but I am gonna teach you how to make money tomorrow,’” she said. “She showed me and the very first vehicle I got in was an HPD undercover. It should have taught me a lesson, but it didn’t.”
While on the streets, Patience said prostitution led her to reflect on her self-image.
“I felt useless and worthless; further down the road, I began to hate myself,” she said. “I didn’t like looking at myself in the mirror.”
Patience said she was homeless “pretty much the whole time” and would “sleep with men who had a home” so that she would have a place to sleep in.
During her time as a prostitute, she was raped numerous times and robbed, she said.
“I got in a truck one night, and just by chance I carried a razor knife on me — a guy told me that he was going to take my money and rape me,” she said. “I stuck the razor knife in his side. … I didn’t hurt him, but I let him know that I wasn’t the one. I had to do what I had to do to survive.
“It was a lot of hours,” she added. “I would get up and have to go straight out and find somebody.”
Freeman said 95% of women whom she has encountered while helping prostitutes have endured sexual abuse as children. and it wasn’t taken care of when they were young. In turn, “they grow up thinking that what they are doing is survival skills.”
She continued, “If you were raised to be a sexual object and no one protected you from it, it sets the mind to think that this is what I have to do to eat”.
Freeman believes prostitution is still a concern in Huntington.
“It is still very active; we go out every week,” she said. “We have a certain day and path that we take and we go out every Wednesday.”
Over the years, they have handed out approximately 5,000 to 10,000 bags. The bags include a drink, some food, a gospel soundtrack, contact information to the Brown Bag Ministry and hygiene products.
“We usually give them a $5 gift card to McDonald’s, so they can go to a place and sit down and eat,” she said. “By giving them a gift card it gives them the ability to get in out of the weather without loitering.”
Sarah Setran, a clinical psychologist working with women in substance abuse since 2012, said drugs and addiction are two major components of why women lean toward prostitution.
“Most of the women I see have some type of addiction history and usually some type of trauma,” she said. “We have several encounters with women who have long-term substance abuse involvement. A lot of them are in their 20s and early 30s”.
She mentioned multiple stories about women she has seen in her past and said a lot of women are being trafficked into prostitution.
“Not everyone who is a sex worker has been trafficked, but most people in the area are,” she said, “and what we mean by that is if somebody has a pimp or their spouse pimping them out, that is being trafficked.
“We tend to think that because of where we are or in rural communities that it doesn’t happen — that is just blatantly not true,” she added. “Nobody just wakes up and says I think I am going to do drugs and be a prostitute living on the street; that’s just not how it works.
“If we are going to fight for an unborn child then we also need to fight for that baby that has been born — grew up, 16 years old and forced into prostitution,” she continued.
Patience said her family knew of what she was doing, but at the moment she didn’t care.
“They knew, and in all honesty, at the time I didn’t care what they thought or what they felt,” she said. “But since getting clean and sober, the one thing that stands out is my dad telling me he didn’t have to worry about the Huntington Police Department calling and telling him that I was dead.
“My family doesn’t have to worry about if I am alive or dead,” Patience added. “It hurt and I had to listen to it because it’s part of the amends process.”
This year, 2022 marks six years of sobriety for Patience. She said her life has changed drastically.
“I know where I am going tonight,” Patience said. “I know who I am sleeping with, and that’s a big ol’ German Shepherd Boxer mix. … I have my own home, I am driving a 2018 vehicle and work at a hospital (in the Huntington area).
“Now, I am not saying that I hate the fact that I am a recovering drug addict but it’s made me the woman that I am today,” she said.
Patience said she is now a peer recovery support specialist.
“I help people get treatment and the main goal of me being there is that I get to do what I am passionate about, and that’s to show other people that if I can do it as bad off as I was, anybody can.”