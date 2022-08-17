ASHLAND Ashland Blazer seniors approached the school on their first day Wednesday and got to see something they haven't seen since they were freshman: smiling faces.
Senior Abby Meek was in her freshman social studies class when she first heard about COVID-19. Meek and her classmates anticipated an extension of their spring break and an extra two weeks to enjoy much of nothing.
Meek said some teachers had an energy about them, though — an energy she said that prepared her for a longer break and a worst-case scenario.
Ella Detherage, also a Blazer senior, shares a similar story to Meek's. Detherage said she was in her freshman English class but she didn't think much about the announcement at the time.
However Hallie Smith, another senior, was ironically in biology class when she heard about the initial threat of COVID.
Within the chatter surrounding the virus, Smith said her biology teacher took the time to describe the structure of COVID to her class.
Since Smith understood the virus on a molecular level, she knew that hand-washing and masking would eradicate the threat so there wasn't much concern on her end, either.
Unfortunately, spring break would essentially turn into summer vacation. Summer vacation became lockdowns and then a high school experience through screens for the three girls.
Meek recalls struggling to wake up and attend classes from home, issues she had never had prior to the lockdowns.
Meek also said she was involved in student council as a freshman and looked forward to getting involved in Beta Club as an extracurricular, but there would be no meetings or council elections for Meek.
Detherage started attending her dance classes at Ashland Regional Dance Theater online, where she had trouble communicating with her instructors.
Detherage also said she began struggling with math and grasping the concepts on her own without in-person instruction.
Meek, Detherage and Smith all agreed that they had to utilize tutoring services while in virtual classes that they ordinarily wouldn't have needed.
Students traded their typical lunchroom gossip for Google classroom chats, pep rallies didn't happen, and football and basketball games were seeing limited attendance — and missing their student fan base.
The girls eventually returned their junior year but things still didn't feel settled. They told of a time they had assigned seats at lunch to better help the school with contact tracing.
"I shelled up," said Smith, feeling as though she couldn't connect with people without seeing their faces.
While the trio missed dances and opportunities to build potentially lifelong friendships as underclassmen, they have high hopes to continue their last year as normal as possible.
Sean Howard, Superintendent of Ashland Independent Schools, said the school is going with optional masking like most in the district this year — as long as COVID cases stay at a manageable level.
Smith, Meek and Detherage look forward to rebuilding connections with their peers and teachers.
Smith said she doesn't feel as apprehensive anymore.
"I feel more social and I like seeing faces," she said.
"It makes me wonder what I missed," said Detherage. But she remains hopeful to make her final year count.
"It's a removal of a boundary. I'm eager to learn, see and recognize people," said Meek.
The three proceeded to go about their first day on Wednesday, grinning ear-to-ear with years' worth of memories to squeeze into their last days at Blazer.
Ashland, Russell and Greenup County all had their first days of 2022-23 on Wednesday. Carter County started on Tuesday. Raceland begins its year on Thursday.
Lawrence County and Fairview started 2022-23 last week. Boyd County will return on Aug. 31.
(606) 326-2652 |