RACELAND Librarian Jarrod Stephens investigated some sounds outside the Raceland-Worthington Middle School media center a few days ago and saw something that lifted his spirits.
“I looked out the window and it was a yard full of kids. That’s what we’ve been waiting on,” he said.
What he meant was that the brand-new school. which was move-in ready in March, has been empty except for some teachers, administrators and support staff since then because of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.
When schools reopened for in-person instruction Sept. 28, students finally walked into their classrooms, where they sat at shiny new desks and looked at 75-inch flat-screen computer panels.
It was a long and unexpected wait. Just days before students were scheduled to move into the building in March, all Kentucky schools were closed in an effort to halt the spread of the virus.
“It’s actually been a three-year wait since October 2017 when we broke ground so there’s lots of excitement,” said principal Kyle Russell.
Russell was formerly principal at the antiquated Worthington Elementary, which was closed because its students now attend the middle school.
The 70,000-square-foot school houses grades three through eight. There are 29 classrooms, a 10,000-square-foot gymnasium and a cafeteria. Grades 3-5 are on the first floor and 6-8 are upstairs.
That serves two purposes: it separates the smaller children from the bigger and older ones, and it creates what assistant principal J.R. Cook calls “a real middle-school setting instead of being at the high school. They’re just now starting to understand what that’s all about.”
Previously, grades 7 and 8 attended classes in the high school, while sixth-graders were at Worthington. That had disadvantages, particularly for the smaller middle-schoolers, some of whom felt intimidated by upperclassmen.
Some parents removed their middle-school children from the district because of that, Cook said.
“I was just kind of hoping to get in here and get out of the high school. We’re the highest grade in here so we don’t have to look over our shoulder,” said eighth-grader Jacob Litteral.
Fourth and fifth grades also were previously at Worthington, and third grade was at Campbell Elementary, next door to the high school.
Shifting all those grades to the new building required complex planning that was further complicated by pandemic-related requirements, Russell said.
Faculty, particularly those who taught at Worthington, applaud the new building’s climate control.
“I love it. The old building served its purpose but for me as a teacher, it has been refreshing to give students an example of what presentable looks like,” fifth-grade teacher Ryan Biederman said. “The boilers in the old building did too good a job. We sweated all year. I felt like I was teaching in the 1950s.”
The outer walls are built from an insulated concrete product that fits together like LEGO blocks and insulate some 10 times better than cinder blocks.
All lighting is LED and motion detectors automatically put them out when rooms are unoccupied.
The all-new furnishings, including student desks, teacher desks, office furniture, cafeteria tables and library bookshelves, were built by state inmates under a contract with the state corrections department.
Most of the teachers moved into their classrooms in March and elected to teach virtual classes from there when schools were closed to in-person classes, Russell said. They were able to use the all-new technology in the building to teach their remote classes.
“It was perfect timing. Schools without the technology we have, I don’t know how they do it,” he said.
The school is yards away from the high school, where seventh- and eighth-graders will continue to go for elective classes such as art and band. Keeping elective at the high school freed up space in the new building for other purposes.
The district was able to build the school because it enacted an additional 5-cent property tax, and the state awarded matching funds because of that. The district also got money from a state urgent-needs fund.