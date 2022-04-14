CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court received a final report Monday on a feasibility study of a proposed sports complex at Camp Landing.
Presented by Eric Olson, of the Huddle Up Group, the court learned where Boyd County currently stands amongst its peers in the viability of sports tourism.
Olson’s answer was simple: the sports complex will drive regional, state or even national tournaments to Boyd County, but the county needs the staffing and organization to go out recruit those events.
Using a proprietary “sports tourism index,” Olson said Boyd scored a 29.98, about eight points less than other communities in the South East and those with fewer than 500,000 people.
Olson was quick to say the scores aren’t on a scale of 0 to 100 — so far, the highest-scoring community has come in in around 70.
He said organizational development is the biggest factor the county can improve upon, by developing ties with community stakeholders to recruit events to the sports complex.
That score includes the sports complex.
“It’s a very competitive score right now,” Olson said. “It’s a great baseline for the community.”
Olson also stressed the importance of developing a “regional master plan” for sports tourism — he pointed out to possible competition from nearby communities such as Huntington and Charleston.
One factor boding well for Boyd is the county’s central location in the region — he said it’s within six hours drive time of many major population centers, which makes it viable for drawing in folks for competitions and tournaments.
As far as the facility itself is concerned, Olson said the court plans for the complex could bring in 11 new state, regional or national tournaments, drawing a total of 37,000 attendees and more than $9 million new dollars into the community.
And that’s with a 25% capture rate — a rather conservative estimate, according to Olson.
Before closing his presentation, Olson said the next steps for the county is to develop a regional master plan for sports tourism, identifying partners to work with in capturing (something he noted the county is well on its way doing) and bulking up a marketing staff to do outreach for tournaments.
“There’s a community up near Appleton, Wisconsin, started pre-booking their facility as soon as they started moving dirt,” Olson said. “By the time they had it completed, they had it booked for two years out.”
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney thanked Olson for the presentation.
“It was very thorough and exactly what we were looking for,” he said. “We wanted all the information for the people and I think this is something we need to move forward with for our community.”
