CATLETTSBURG By Dec. 29, it's going to be deal or no deal in the case of a homeless man accused of attempting to torch a man's motorcycle with a Molotov cocktail.
Public defender Brian Hewlett told Boyd County Circuit Court Judge John Vincent that he's received some information to investigate from his client's mother and discussions are under way on a deal.
Hewlett requested a final pretrial hearing for Dec. 29, wherein there will either be a deal or a jury trial set for 34-year-old John Tidd.
Tidd is accused of chucking a Molotov cocktail onto a man's parked motorcycle in the middle of the night. The motorcycle's owner — Mitch Pritchard — took matters into his own hands and tracked Tidd down to a homeless encampment in Russell after an indictment warrant was issued for the suspect.
From there, he called police and Tidd was taken into custody.
Pritchard sat in the gallery on Thursday, as he has for every one of Tidd's hearings.